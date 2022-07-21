- Advertisement by Google -

A proposal was raised at the provincial board on Tuesday for the establishment of three mini capitols that will primarily serve as forward operating bases of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in the towns of Roxas, Sofronio Española, and Coron.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, who authored the proposed ordinance said these facilities shall serve as command centers and an extension of the provincial government’s offices during times of emergency. He added that these operating centers may also be utilized to improve the delivery of basic services to the public.

“Maliban sa pagiging forward operating bases ng DRRM ay maaari din itong maging sentro ng pamamahala ng pamahalaang panlalawigan o sa madaling sabi ay magiging mini capitol kung saan, maglalagay tayo ng mga opisina na magiging paraan para mapalapit ang serbisyo pamahalaang panlalawigan maging ng pamahalaang nasyunal,” Maminta said.

“Lubhang kailangan ito kasi ang kahandaan sa mga calamity natural o manmade ay dapat nakalagay sa na libro ng pamamahala, may mga pasilidad at paraan para mapabilis ang relief, rescue rehabilitation and recovery. Sa lawak ng Palawan, ang isa sa kakulangan ay ang pag-deliver ng basic services kagaya na lamang ng mga tulong medical mula sa PSWDO galing sa ibat-ibang lugar, kung nandyan ang mga government offices ay mas madali kasi it will bring its services closer to the people,” he added.

Maminta said the mini capitols will allocated with an amount of P200 million each to make the office responsive to the services of the different agencies that will be placed.