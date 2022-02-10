Heads up, Pinoy fans!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, who co-starred in The Negotiation and Crash Landing On You, are getting married soon, according to a statement released Thursday by the actor on his own agency’s verified Instagram account Vast Entertainment.

Hyun Bin made the announcement after inquiring about the well-being of his supporters. The actor stated that he wanted to inform his devoted followers first about the most significant decision in his life.

The revelation of their upcoming wedding comes over a year after he and Son Ye Jin acknowledged their relationship. Hyun Bin’s statement on Instagram was in his own handwriting.

It was accompanied by a photograph of him and Son Ye Jin holding hands. The actress’ floral sleeve appears to be from the outfit she wore in one of the scenes in the final episode of Crash Landing On You.

Both stars struck up a friendship on the set of The Negotiation, which grew into a romantic relationship when they reunited for a co-starring role in the global blockbuster Korean series, Crash Landing On You.

Hello. This is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I’ve come to write this post because I wanted to let the fans that care for me and have given me vast attention and love, even though I’m lacking in a variety of ways, know about the most important decision in my life first.

There are probably people that have already been expecting this. Yes. I’ve made the important decision of marriage, and I’m cautiously taking a step into the second chapter of my life.

I’ve made a promise to the girl that has always made me smile, to walk together in the future.

Jeong Hyeok and Se Ri, who were together in the drama, will be taking that first step together.

I think that you guys will be happily cheering our first steps on, as you always have up to now, with warm and loving gazes.

Then, everyone, please stay healthy and happy until the day we meet and greet each other.

— Hyun Bin