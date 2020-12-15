Crackdown on unregistered motorcycles to continue despite criticisms

Ligad dismissed an incident that was widely shared by local netizens reportedly involving a city employee who was caught on camera driving a plateless motorcycle but was not being flagged down by enforcers.

Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) and acting city information officer Richard Ligad vowed they will continue their crackdown against unregistered motorcycles and drivers without licenses, despite criticisms from the public including allegations of selective implementation.

“Madaming nagpadala sa akin nito. Maasar kayo kung nandyan ako. Sino kaya ang nasa ckeckpoint kung dumaan ito? Baka naman walang checkpoint. Baka naman natiketan na yan. Maraming haka haka, pero isa lang malinaw, wala siyang plaka,” Ligad said on his post.

A certain Jet Venturillo said in his public post on FB on Monday (December 14) that the motorcycle rider was never accosted by traffic enforcers despite having no plate along the corner of Rizal Avenue and Lacao Street.

“Walang plaka pero walang huli. Dinaanan lang ang mga naninita at nanghuhuli sa kanto ng Lacao-Rizal sabay busina at tango, pagdating sa may NCCC ganun lang din busina at tango sa mga nakadilaw na may mga hawak na mga reseta kuno. Balewala! Sabagay, kasangga eh. Yan ba ang walang pinipili? Utot nyo! Sana all taga CITY para relax,” Venturillo said.

While recognizing that the man on the motorcycle has an offense, Ligad said they will not stop in their crackdown.

He said city government employees will not be excused if they have motorcycle violations or if they are proving to be public nuisances.

“Hindi yan ang magiging dahilan para itigil natin ang pagtutuwid sa mali na alam naman nating lahat. Walang pahirap dito dahil yung tama lang naman ang ipinapatupad natin. Kaya lahat ng motor ng gobyerno, lagyan nyo din ng plaka yan or gawan ng improvised, dahil ang driver din mamomoblema pag nagkataon,” he warned.

In a photo post, Ligad said that on Monday night alone in Barangay Tagburos, over 20 motorcycles were seized and taken under custody because their drivers have no licenses.

This figure does not yet include the motorcycles that the city has already impounded during their morning and afternoon operations, said also Monday by traffic operations officer Allan Mabella.

Ligad reiterated that what the city is after is road and pedestrian safety, not what their bashers are saying against them.

“Kaligtasan ng nakakarami ang iniisip natin, hindi ang mga bunganga ng bashers… Kung tayo ay sumusunod, wala tayong magiging problema,” he said.

The crackdown on motorcycles was prompted by previous reports of robbery and phone snatching in secluded spots in Puerto Princesa, particularly in the Magarwak area in Barangay Sta. Lourdes. (with reports from Arphil Ballarta)