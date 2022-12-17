Jose Maria “Joma” Sison, the founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), has passed away at 83 following two weeks of confinement in a hospital in the city of Utrecht, The Netherlands.

The passing on December 16 of the Filipino author and activist who was instrumental in the establishment of the CPP and contributed key tenets of Maoism to its ideology, was announced by the news organ Philippine Revolution Web Portal (Ang Bayan) on Saturday morning.

“The greatest Filipino of the past century bereaved us peacefully last night,” the CPP said in a posted statement.

“Prof. Jose Ma. Sison, founding chair of the Communist Party of the Philippines, passed away at around 8:40 p.m. (Philippine time) after two weeks confinement in a hospital in Utrech, The Netherlands. He was 83,” it further stated.

They stated that the working class and proletariat of the Philippines are mourning the loss of their educator and guiding light. “The entire Communist Party of the Philippines gives the highest possible tribute to its founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader.”

About Post Author