COVID lab finally receives testing cartridges, will resume RT-PCR testing as cases rise

Ospital Ng Palawan (ONP) GeneXpert COVID-19 laboratory is back online, as the province’s primary testing center received reinforcements from the Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH Center for Health Development (CHD) MIMAROPA confirmed to Palawan News that 1,440 cartridges were received at the ONP COVID-19 laboratory on Friday.

“Confirmed na may delivered cartridges na for ONP, [mga] 1,440 ‘yong na-receive today (April 9) nila,” DOH-CHD MIMAROPA told Palawan News.

At least 115 antigen reactive individuals were lined up for the “gold standard” real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test to confirm presence of the highly infectious SARS-nCov-2, the causative agent of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier this week, local health authorities expressed caution on the depleted testing supplies in ONP, backstopping the tightened contact tracing efforts for the emerging COVID-19 surge in the city.

Four official and three unofficial deaths were logged since Monday, including casualties from “suspect cases” who were only antigen reactive, and succumbed to death even prior to being tested for the deadly disease.

Official tally from the City Incident Management Team (IMT) only showed 13 active COVID-19 cases, from a total of 252 reported cases, with 232 recoveries and seven deaths.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts