The latest information from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) shows that COVID-19 is still active in 69 people in the province of Palawan.

According to the data of PHO obtained by Palawan News on Monday, 15 cases were recorded in Brooke’s Point, 13 in El Nido, 11 in San Vicente, and 13 in Taytay.

Other cases are in the towns of Bataraza with one case; Narra, four; Quezon, five; Rizal, four; and three in Sofronio Española as of 12 p.m. on August 14 through a rapid antigen test.

In total, the province of Palawan has 7,518 total cases with 7,331 recoveries and 118 deaths.

In its separate data, PHO also reported that 452,360 individuals were already fully vaccinated and 50,702 also got booster shots.

