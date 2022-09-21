- Advertisement by Google -

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic would not end in two to three months, an infectious disease expert said Monday.

In a televised public briefing, Dr. Rontgene Solante said the country’s Covid-19 numbers are low compared to those reported in January or September last year.

“Pero, tuloy-tuloy pa rin na mayroon tayong community transmission especially with this BA.5 variant. And in fact, sa data natin ngayon, marami-raming (But, we continue to have community transmission especially with the BA.5 variant. And in fact, in our current data, many) regions are moderate risk,” he said.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the end of the pandemic can already be seen as many of its regions are reporting significant decrease in the tally of new deaths and new infections.

Solante noted that the healthcare utilization rate among regions nationwide remains low.

“Makikita dito sa datos ng WHO ang Philippines ay fifth among, globally, reporting new death on a weekly basis last week. Ang ibig sabihin kung matatanaw natin, hindi pa po siguro (WHO data show that the Philippines is fifth among, globally, reporting new death on a weekly basis last week. This means, if we see [end of the pandemic], may be not) within the next two, three months,” he said.

The country’s health experts say every Filipino can help end the pandemic by observing the health protocols — the wearing of face mask, receiving primary series of Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, physical distancing, and ensuring proper ventilation indoors.

Solante encouraged the public to continue wearing face masks indoors and outdoors, citing transmission of infection among the partially vaccinated and unvaccinated. (PNA)

