Puerto Princesa health officials say that COVID-19 is also spreading in booster vaccination events, due to the sheer number of cases rising throughout the city.

The number of current COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa has risen to 1,127 as of Tuesday (January 25).

As a precautionary measure, vaccination rollouts in the City Coliseum, malls, and rural barangays were temporarily suspended from January 25 to 31 due to health workers also testing positive for the virus.

However, according to city health officer Dr. Ric Panganiban, this is no cause for alarm and should not discourage people from getting vaccinated or getting booster vaccination. He added that infections can only be slowed if people were to be tested before getting their boosters, an option that is not viable.

“Ganyan talaga, breakthrough ang tawag diyan, dahil sa dami ng [cases natin], nagkakasabay, kalat kasi talaga ngayon. May tendency talaga magka-ganoon,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

“Ayaw man nating mangyari ‘yon, kaso hindi naman puwede na magpa-test muna bago bakuna,” he added.

Panganiban added that even those who test positive after getting vaccinated or boosted have greater protection against severe symptoms.

“Actually kung ite-test ang antibodies [ng nagpa-booster], napakalakas ng antibodies niya,” he added.

Panganiban added that even amongst City Health Office personnel in charge of vaccinations have been getting infected, and as a precautionary measure, there will be no vaccination rollouts for a week in Puerto Princesa.

“Hindi naman sila sobrang daming naapektuhan. Kaso, bawat group, mayroon sa Coliseum, sa SM, sa NCCC, sa Robinson’s, mayroon sa rural barangays, at lahat sila magkakasama lagi. Kaya as a precautionary measure para hindi lumalala pa ang sitwasyon, nag-stop na muna kami ng vaccinations,” he added.