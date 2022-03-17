Palawan on Wednesday reported a record low of five remaining active Covid-19 cases, even as the province remained under Alert Level 2 officially until the end of March.

According to the latest data of PHO through rapid antigen test obtained by Palawan News Thursday, only the towns of Balabac, Quezon, and Roxas has one remaining case each, while Narra has two.

Overall, the province has recorded 6,616 cases with 6,501 recoveries.

Department of Health (DOH) MIMAROPA regional director Dr. Mario Baquilod recently noted a significant decline of COVID-19 cases with a weekly average of 100.

“Ang ating COVID-19 situation compared sa mga previous months ay talagang mababa na. We have very significant decline of COVID-19 cases,” Baquilod said.

Currently, the province of Palawan is under Alert Level 2 while Puerto Princesa City is under Alert Level 1.