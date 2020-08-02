COVID-19 cases breach 100 mark in Palawan

Dr. Dean Palanca, the city incident commander, in a live briefing on Sunday, said that seven COVID-19 positive patients were locally stranded returnees from Metro Manila, which also marked the highest daily tally of cases in the province.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Palawan province has surpassed the 100 mark, after eight locally stranded returnees in Puerto Princesa and Rizal town tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

Dr. Dean Palanca, the city incident commander, in a live briefing on Sunday, said that seven COVID-19 positive patients were locally stranded returnees from Metro Manila, which also marked the highest daily tally of cases in the province.

“Today ay lumabas na ang official results ng 25 samples, may bago tayong COVID-19 cases. Hindi lang isa, hindi dalawa, kundi seven. Pitong bagong kaso ng COVID. Mayroon ditong anim na LSI at may isang returning overseas Filipino (ROFs),” Palanca said.

Of the newly reported cases, four are males aged 27, 30, 36, and 41. Two are females in their 30s and a 60-year-old elderly woman.

“Ang pitong ito ay nasa isolation facility at sila ay mag-uundergo ng ilang linggong pagpapagaling hanggang sa mawala ang virus,” Palanca added.

Meanwhile, in a separate announcement, acting Rizal town municipal health officer (MHO) Rutchele Laborera said that a 26-year-old female returnee, who is a “close contact” of their 3rd infected patient, also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of the new coronavirus disease.

The female patient arrived from the National Capital Region (NCR) on July 16 aboard a Cebu Pacific flight.

“Kagabi, more or less 10 p.m. na dumating ang confirmatory test (August 1). We have a Patient No. 4 sa Rizal. Asawa ito ni Patient No. 3 namin. Ang dalawang mag-asawa ay separate isolation,” Laborera said Sunday.

The new case became reactive to rapid diagnostic testing on the 14th day of her quarantine and was immediately swabbed for confirmation, a post by Rizal on its Facebook page said.

The Palawan province has now recorded a total of 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 45 active cases, 59 recoveries, and one death.

Eleven of the active cases are in Puerto Princesa, while 34 are from different municipalities in Palawan.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez and Jane Tumalac)

