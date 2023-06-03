The court began hearing two cases of acts of lasciviousness filed against Pastor Romeo Nuñez of Jesus Christ the River of Life Ministry on Thursday, June 2nd.

The prosecution presented witnesses and some of the victims who alleged that the pastor committed sexual offenses against certain leaders and members of their church.

In an interview with Palawan News, a witness identified as “Matthew,” a former church member, said that they have been aware of Nuñez’s alleged sexual misconduct since 2018.

He claimed that even Nuñez’s family was aware of his actions.

“Nung una hindi kami naniniwala. Yung mismong girlfriend ko that time, nagsabi na may ginagawa nga si pastor pero ipinagtatanggol ko pa sya. Sabi ko wala lang. Pero nung nalaman ko na yung ito, napaisip na ako na baka totoo nga,” he said.

One of the victims allegedly confessed to him and one of Nuñez’s children.

Meanwhile, a group of pastors attended the hearing to show their support for “truth and justice.” One pastor, who chose to remain anonymous, stated that they had participated in some activities with Nuñez but had no direct involvement in his leadership or his church.

The pastor also expressed that they had sought Nuñez’s side amidst the ongoing controversies, but the accused insisted on clearing his name in court.

“Nandito kami para magbigay suporta sa truth and justice. Kung ito ay pumabor sa biktima, so be it,” he said

On June 21, the defense is expected to present their set of witnesses and evidence.

