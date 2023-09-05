A local court has ordered the arrest of Romeo Nuñez, pastor of Jesus Christ The River of Life Church and Global Ministry, on rape accusations filed by a 19-year-old member of the same church.

The warrant of arrest was issued on August 25, 2023, by Judge Jose Bayani Usman of Branch 50, Regional Trial Court, Puerto Princesa City.

The court ordered the warrant to be served at Camacho Compound, Libis Road in Barangay San Pedro, and Room 201 Pacific Plaza Building, along Rizal Avenue in Brgy. Model, according to a copy of the arrest warrant obtained by Palawan News.

The court also ordered the arresting officers to wear body cameras or use other recording devices to document “relevant” situations throughout the warrant’s execution.

As of press time, the authorities had not located Nuñez and were launching a hot pursuit operation against him.

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the crime occurred on July 29, 2021, when the pastor asked the victim to discuss “ministry concerns.”

They agreed to meet in a mall parking lot, where Nuñez ordered the victim to purchase some alcoholic beverages before driving to Sitio Tagkawayan in Brgy. Bacungan.

He allegedly took advantage of the victim inside his Ford Raptor, a vehicle that gained attention earlier this year because of allegations suggesting that he urged his followers to present him with the SUV as a Christmas present.

In March, he faced accusations of engaging in two instances of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature from two additional female congregants in his church.