The Palawan court has issued an arrest warrant for Kalayaan town mayor Roberto del Mundo for an alleged election offense committed when he ran for vice mayor in 2013.

The arrest warrant was signed and issued by Brooke’s Point RTC Branch 165 Presiding Judge Ramon Chito Trinidad last January 12, 2023, for Criminal Case No. 22-01448-KAL for violation of Section 100 in relation to Section 262 of the Omnibus Election Code as amended by Republic Act 7166, or the Electoral Reform Act, for “overspending.”

In order for him to remain free pending trial, the court ordered Del Mundo to post bail in the amount of P36,000.

Aside from the election offense, Del Mundo was found guilty in November of last year by a local court of violating RA 11313, or the “Anti Bastos law.”

Del Mundo has yet to make a statement about his arrest warrant.

