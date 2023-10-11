The Palawan Regional Trial Court has convicted one of the suspects in the November 2020 killing of lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit on the national highway in Narra town.

Jazer del Rosario, who drove the gunman on his motorcycle after the shooting, was meted a life sentence and was ordered to pay compensation amounting to P24,594,220.80.

Two other persons charged in connection with the murder—Marcelino Quioyo and SSg. Ariel Pareja—were acquitted due to insufficiency of evidence on their involvement.

The decision was handed down by Judge Angelo Arizala of Branch 52 of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Monday, October 9.

“Accused Jazer del Rosario [is] guilty beyond reasonable doubt of the felony of murder as principal and accordingly sentences him to suffer the penalty of imprisonment of reclusion perpetua and to pay the heirs of Atty. Eric Jay A. Magcamit civil indemnity ex-delicto in the amount of One Hundred Thousand Pesos (P100,000.00), moral damages in the amount of One Hundred Thousand Pesos (P100,000.00), exemplary damages in the amount of One Hundred Thousand Pesos (P100,000.00), lost net earning capacity in the amount of Twenty Four Million Eighty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety Five and 80/100 Pesos (P24,087,995.80) and funeral and burial expenses in the amount of Two Hundred Six Thousand Two Hundred Twenty Five Pesos (P206,225.00),” the verdict read.

The decision stated that all financial obligations will accrue interest at a rate of 6% per year from the date of conviction until full payment of all amounts owed.

The court considered his time spent in jail at the Provincial Jail since December 23, 2020, and he will be transported to Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm to serve his sentence.

Magcamit was en route to a court hearing in Quezon and had parked on shoulder of the national highway in Barangay Malinao on November 17, 2020, when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire at him while he was inside his vehicle.