A year-old video of the couple, Marianne and John Rey Amoy, has recently gone viral on social media due to their heartwarming performance during their church wedding in Bohol.

The video gained massive attention online because both Marianne and John Rey showcased their beautiful singing voices as they serenaded each other before meeting at the altar. The song they chose for their special moment was “I Finally Found Someone,” a duet originally performed by Barbara Streisand and Bryan Adams for the film of the same title.

John Rey confidently took the spotlight, pouring his heart into his soulful rendition while eagerly awaiting Marianne’s arrival at the altar. Meanwhile, Marianne, looking resplendent in her elegant veil and holding a delicate bouquet, held a microphone gracefully in her other hand, ready to join her soon-to-be husband in their enchanting duet.

The melodic blend of their voices created a heartwarming and magical experience, evoking joy and touching the emotions of countless netizens who promptly clipped and shared the video on their TikTok accounts.

Marianne shared the video on her Facebook account on July 30 to celebrate her and John Rey’s first wedding anniversary, which attracted a flood of well-wishes and heartfelt comments from friends, family, and strangers alike.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since we walked down the aisle. Happy 1st church wedding anniversary to us Da. Dghana nman tag anniversary oi. To more years to come my love! Thank you for your constant love and support, and being my backbone in everything that I do. I’m so lucky to have found someone like you,” ayon sa caption ni Marianne sa wedding video.

Netizens who enthusiastically shared the video expressed how heartwarming and special it felt to witness the couple’s musical performance at their wedding a year ago. Fondly labeling them as the “singing groom and bride,” these online users delighted in watching the wedding clips on TikTok and various social media platforms, finding joy in the couple’s harmonious and emotional duet.

They also praised Marianne and John Rey for saving money on hiring professional singers for their wedding, as they were more than enough with their beautiful voices to serenade the guests and create a memorable musical experience.

“Gusto ko din ng ganitong love hahaha ramdam na ramdam mo yung love nila sa isa’t isa,” ayon kay @adriennexyra.

“Ay ang unique, sana all parehong magaling kumanta,” comment naman ng TikTok user na si @iamkengy

Marianne’s Facebook profile reveals that she holds the position of a Special Science Teacher I at Dr. Cecilio Putong National High School, while John Rey is associated with Loboc Youth Ambassador Band.

Their wedding video has garnered immense attention, with over 2,300 shares, 148,000 views on Facebook, and more than 5,800 comments, likes, and love reactions.