The country posted a positive $1.2 billion surplus in its balance of payments (BOP) position in March, according to the Central Bank.

The BOP, which reflects the overall economic performance of the country in terms of its global economic and financial activities, including other remittances of overseas Filipino workers, is slightly lower than the $1.3 billion surplus recorded last year. The BOP surplus in March 2024 reflected inflows arising mainly from the government’s net foreign currency deposits with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and net income from the BSP’s investments abroad.

The BOP surplus in March 2024 brought the current year-to-date BOP level to a $238 million surplus, lower than the $3.5 billion surplus recorded in January–March 2023.

The cumulative BOP surplus was mostly due to the improvement in the trade balance, as well as net inflows from personal remittances, net foreign borrowing by the NG, foreign direct investments, and foreign portfolio investments.

The BOP position reflects an increase in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to US$104.1 billion as of end-March 2024 from US$102.0 billion as of end-February 2024.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods, payments of services, and primary income. Moreover, it is also about 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.7 times based on residual maturity.