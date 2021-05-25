Councilors to probe damage to street lights caused by road widening project

The City Council wants officials of the 3rd Engineering District of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to explain the alleged destruction of the city government’s streetlights due to its road-widening project.

Councilor Roy Ventura, in a privilege speech Monday (May 24), accused DPWH contractors of wantonly disregarding the street lights in implementing its project.

“Para doon sa mga construction companies sa Puerto Princesa City na walang pakundangan, marami akong natanggap na reports na documented, at may mga pictures na sinira nila ang mga bagong streetlights natin,” Ventura said.

Aside from the contractors, he also wanted to summon the regional director of the DPWH, the 3rd Engineering District, City Engineering Office, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO), Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO), and the City Legal Office.

GSMAXX, the city’s smart streetlights contractor, will also be invited.

“Gusto ko sana ipatawag ang mga contractor na ito. Walang pagmamahal sa pag-aari ng city government at kanila pong sinira kaya nawalan tayo ng ilaw sa mga streetlights. Tinamaan ang mamahalin na smart lights natin,” Ventura added.

Councilor Nesario Awat said this has to be explained by those who will be invited to determine what happened so a proper response to the problem can be provided.

The installation of more than 5,000 smart streetlights is a three-phase P700 million intelligent street lighting technology project of the city government under the administration of Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

“Yong pagkasira ba ng mga streetlights ay dahil sa widening or dahil sa recklessness ng contractor? Dapat tingnan din natin kasi baka tayo rin ang may kasalanan, alam naman natin kapag national highway ay may layo na dapat doon itayo o ilagay ang streetlights, ang pagkakaalam ko d’yan ay 30 meters from the center,” Awat said.

