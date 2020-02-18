Councilors propose fire station for Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Cabayugan

Councilor Matthew Mendoza, chairman of the public works and infrastructure committee, said Monday during his report that there is a need for a fire station in northern Puerto Princesa City, citing it is geographically suitable to curb damages related to fire incidents.

The city government is seeking to construct a new fire station at Sitio Sabang in Barangay Cabayugan as it bids to strengthen fire protection in northern barangays.

Mendoza said some fire incidents have already happened in the area and because of its distance, the response immediately needed did not come, causing them to destroy properties.

“Due to the distance and travel time from the fire station to Sabang, the response did not come immediately—all that their department was able to do was investigate the fire instead of saving the properties,” he said.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell, the author of the measure, said that the idea was based on the observation that structures surrounding the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) are mostly made of light materials that are prone to fire.

“The distance of Salvacion to Sabang is too far from the fire station here in the city proper, so if we could have a fire station there, it would be easy to respond not just in Sabang but also in Barangays Salvacion, Macarascas, Bahile, Tagabinet, and Buenavista,” Carbonell said.

The measure was immediately approved by the City Council, dispensing the second and third and final reading.

The resolution will be forwarded to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for further study and proper allocation of funds.

There were six reported fire incidents during the last quarter of 2019. (with reports from Romar Miranda)

*** Christoper Villanueva is one of the 33 senior high school students of the Puerto Princesa City National Science High School who is currently undergoing an immersion program in Palawan News for their Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand.

