The City Council is urging Mayor Lucilo Bayron to suspend the current ordinance that prohibits tricycles from traversing sections of national highways, while amendments are still being finalized.

The tricycle restriction on national highways was enforced in November 2020 through City Ordinance No. 1043 in accordance with the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Memorandum Circular 2020-036, but was initially scheduled to take effect in March of that year. The implementation was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Councilor and chair of the committee on transportation Peter “Jimbo” Maristela, who wrote the proposed legislation altering the permitted routes for tricycles in City Ordinance No. 1043, announced Tuesday that the Council unanimously agreed to request Bayron to suspend the present ordinance.

He said that his draft ordinance is awaiting advice from the City Attorney’s Office and the Department of Industrial and Labor Relations.

“Ngayon, habang hinihingian ng opinion ang City Legal Office at ang DILG, nagpanukala kami ni Konsehal Roy [Ventura] na payagan muna ang mga tricycles, by resolution muna, na nagre-request kay mayor na i-defer muna ang implementation ng City Ordinance No. 1043,” Maristela told Palawan News in a phone interview.

The proposed ordinance seeks to allow tricycles to pass along Rizal Avenue from the port area to Junction 1, Junction 1 to Barangay Sta. Lourdes, and Abanico Road to the Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP). Under City Ordinance No. 1043, tricycles are not allowed on these routes.

Maristela said council members agreed that tricycle drivers are not benefiting from the trike ban on highways, and that the current COVID-19 crisis continues to burden them. He added that a previous request by Mayor Bayron to defer the ordinance back in 2020 was rejected by the DILG.

“Ginawa ‘yon before, after unang bukas ng pandemic, na kahit walang resolution noon, pinayagan na ni Mayor Bayron. Tapos, hininto, in-implement ang Ordinance 1043. So, nasa executive na ang bola, kung ide-defer ba o hindi,” Maristela said.

“Hiningi na payagan sana kahit noong Pasko [lang muna]. Opinion noon ng DILG ay hindi na puwede,” he added.