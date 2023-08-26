Councilor Raine Bayron recently distributed school supplies, crutches, and wheelchairs to beneficiaries and students of the Day Care Centers in the barangays of San Rafael and Concepcion during her recent visits.

Her visit took place on August 23, during which she expressed gratitude to the parents who were greatly pleased with the small gifts she brought for their children.

In a message from Barangay Captain Roland Macula of San Rafael, he emphasized that the wheelchairs and crutches are of significant help to senior citizens in need, as they enable better mobility in their daily lives.

Even the supplies for young students are a wonderful gift, especially for families facing financial constraints.

“Napakaswerte namin konsehala kasi sa dami ng barangay ay hindi mo kami nakalimutan na maisama sa pagkalooban nitong mga handog po ninyo. Salamat po talaga sa suporta at pagmamahal niyo sa amin, Macula said.

Furthermore, according to Barangay Concepcion Captain Job Francisco said the donations serves as a more inspiring reason for children to attend school because they have proper learning materials.

“Mas magandang inspirasyon po ito sa mga bata na pumasok kasi mayroon silang maayos na gamit pang-aral. Tapos lahat sila ay pantay-pantay kasi pare-pareho sila ng gamit. Di na kailangan mag-isip pa ang mga magulang nila pambili. Salamat talaga konsehala,” Francisco said.

Councilor Bayron places significant emphasis on the establishment of a robust educational base for children. The process of learning and successfully finishing their education, irrespective of their life circumstances, lays the groundwork for a more promising future.

“Magsisilbi na equalizer ‘yan. Kasi mahalaga ngayon ang mayroong edukasyon ang mga bata at mapahalagahan rin ang karunungan nila sa pagbabasa,” she said.

“Kaya sa school supplies na ‘yan ay mayroon rin tayong babasahin diyan na Abakada at coloring materials. Importante na ma-impart sa mga bata na ang pag-aaral ay mahalaga sa buhay,” she added.

In addition to these donations, she said the “Rolling Books” initiative also continues its rounds within the various barangays, stressing the value placed on the children’s sector within society.