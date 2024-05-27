The municipality of Coron is addressing three major public health challenges, particularly solid waste management, waste water management and its sourcing of potable water.

Municipal Healtth Officer Dr. Alan Guintapan said these issues were brought out during a recent meeting of local government officials with the secretaries of the Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Department of Tourism.

Guintapan explained that when the officials inquired about long term solutions to these problems, he said the municipality assured the national officials it has been actively addressing these issues.

Regarding the potable water, he said the provicnial government initiated water system is already established in different barangays, the last two of which were inaugurated last week.

“Ang sagot is ito na ngang water system initiated by the provincial government together with the LGU,” Guintapan said.

For the solid waste management, he said a 4.7 hectare sanitary landfill is already pipelined and will be constructed soon, adding that the landfill may not be a permanent solution to waste problems, it is still one of the best as mandated by Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Mayroon na kaming identified na area para gawing landfill, may ECC (Environmental Compliance Certificate) na sya, and then on process na rin yung paggawa ng design. Hopefully by first week of June ay mapo-post na sa Philgeps for for bidding process,” he explained.

“And then yung aming present dumpsite ay meron nang closure order at dahan-dahan na naming isasara at ire-rehab,” he added

Furthermore, Guintapan said 150 cubic meter capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of the LGU will also be put into full operation to resolve waste water issues.

He said because the STP is not centralized, what they do is a siphoning process of waste water of hotels and bring it to a holding area at the for rendering of effluents and outfall.

Aside from the three main concerns, the town’s health chief likewise said theye have also lined up programs for the coastal dwellers so that the Coron Bay will also be protected and coliform count be prevented to rise.

“Dahan-dahan na ring pina-plot ang mga plano para magawan ng paraan and eventually, mapababa ang coliform count dito sa Coron Bay. Ang conflict kasi, itong Coron Bay, kahit hindi sya swimming area, ang category nya ay nakalagay ang qualification sa swimming area kaya mataas yung kanyang requirements,” he said.

“Dahan-dahan nga lang kasi hindi naman enough ang resources ng LGU to respond to all those problems,” he said.