A tricycle driver in Coron was fined ₱3,500 for overcharging a tourist ₱250 for a ride from the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) terminal to the town center.

In addition to the fine, the unnamed tricycle driver was also prohibited from operating for two weeks.

Councilor Patrick Matta (Juan Patricio Eyes) stated in a post on Wednesday that tourist and vlogger Kopilec Jelena was subjected to an excessive fee for the journey from the PPA port to the Coron town center, above the established cost.

He clarified that the correct fare is ₱200 per trip, not per person. The tricycle can accommodate four to six passengers, who should share the fare, making it ₱50 per person.

“If the baggage of a passenger takes up the space of a passenger then the baggage is considered to be one person. If there are two passengers with large bags, the fee will be ₱50/person and ₱50/bag for ₱200 for the trip to town,” Matta posted.

The tricycle driver mentioned in Jelena’s vlog post was located on July 10 and brought before the local transportation franchising regulatory board. The case against him was filed and heard, with the proceedings witnessed by the COTODA president, the head of Coron traffic enforcers, and the staff of the municipal committee on transportation.

Matta stated that the driver was found guilty of violating Municipal Ordinance No. 11, Series of 2023, with the following infractions: overpricing and not wearing proper attire. The fines are ₱1,500 and ₱2,000, respectively, plus a two-week suspension from driving a public utility tricycle.

“For the information of the general public. We hope that this will serve as a warning to all tricycle drivers that if you violate Ordinance No. 11, Series of 2023, you shall be apprehended and fined accordingly,” Matta said.

On July 9, Jelena posted a vlog on her Facebook page, which also showed the unidentified tricycle driver. In the video, they can be seen conversing, and she was surprised when he initially charged her ₱250 but later offered a discount, reducing the fare to ₱200.

The driver explained that the fare was set by the dispatcher for her trip.

“I didn’t mean to rob him of 50 pesos, but I was outraged by the price that he gave me a discount himself. Instead of 250 pesos for a 7-minute ride, I paid 200 pesos. Now I feel bad,” Jelena’s comment on her vlog stated.

However, when she learned that the driver had been punished, Jelena posted a message addressed to Mayor Marjo Reyes, stating that she felt he was “unfairly punished” because it was the dispatcher who set the fare.

Jelena believes the tricycle driver was unjustly penalized for a situation that he could not control.

She pointed out to Mayor Reyes that the driver was merely following the fare guidelines established by someone else. Additionally, she reiterates that the driver ultimately charged her only ₱200.

“I deeply apologize for any trouble my video has caused. It was never my intention to bring about such consequences. I am sincerely asking for your understanding and mercy in this matter. Please reconsider the fine and the two-week suspension that have been imposed on this kind and hardworking driver. He does not deserve to be penalized for circumstances that he did not control,” she said.