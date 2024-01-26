Local authorities apprehended a 41-year-old tricycle driver residing in Brgy. Poblacion 1, Coron, Palawan, for alleged child abuse complaints in a joint operation on Wednesday.

The authorities listed Alias Erickson as the third-ranking most-wanted person at the provincial level.

The suspect was apprehended by personnel of the Coron Municipal Police Station and units from CIDG-Palawan PFU, PIU-Palawan PPO, 2nd SOU, MG Coron Detachment, RID-CIT Palawan, and 2nd Platoon, 2nd PPMFC, based on a warrant dated January 19, 2024, issued by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163, Fourth Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court on charges under Sec. 5(b) of RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Following the arrest, Alias Erickson was placed in the custody of Coron MPS for proper disposition as legal proceedings continue.