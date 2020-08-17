Coron town summons prayer power vs COVID-19

The “call to prayer” was contained in a letter to the local residents by town mayor Mario T. Reyes Jr. issued on Monday, saying that he “truly believes that faith is our most potent weapon in combating the deadly virus”.

The mayor of Coron town has called for collective prayers every Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. starting August 21 to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I request each of you in your family for a two-minute prayer every Friday. Our two minutes can mean the life of our family or of our neighbors,” Reyes said.

A similar nationwide prayer campaign was initiated by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines that started on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption, and ending on September 15, the Feast of Our Lady of Sorrows.

The Coron town has recorded a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients, with seven active cases, and five recoveries, as of 6 p.m., Sunday (August 16).

