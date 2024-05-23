Coron’s travel industry has bounced back strongly after enduring the harsh blows dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic, with its energy fully restored, a municipal tourism official said.

Khristine Ablaña, the town’s municipal tourism chief, said Coron has regained its pre-pandemic status since reopening in 2021.

“Napantayan na namin ang arrivals noong 2018 as of December 2023, which is around 300,000 arrivals (annually),” she said in an interview with the media.

“And we are doing our best efforts to promote and to be able to reach 500,000 at the end of the year,” she stated.

She also stated that the local government unit has been adhering to the requirements of relevant government bodies to retain its status, and they continuously strive to find answers to developing issues.

“In advance, gumagawa kami ng efforts para mapanatili namin ang kalinisan and maka-adhere kami sa mga compliances ng DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) so that hindi kami darating sa panahon na bibigyan kami ng closure order,” she explained.