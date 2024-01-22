The police chief of Coron vehemently denied allegations of protecting illegal drug pushers and traders amid concerns over the ongoing and uncontrolled drug trade in the Northern Palawan municipality.

P/Capt. Marvin Herrera, the chief of the Coron Municipal Police Station (MPS), addressed the claims made against him by an individual identified as Estella P. Rodriguez on social media on Sunday, January 21.

He denied any involvement in such activities, asserting that he would never engage in or support the proliferation of illegal drugs in the town.

The controversy surrounds the ongoing issues with drug trafficking in Coron, with Rodriguez’s allegations suggesting a possible connection between the police chief and the drug trade.

However, Herrera maintained his innocence and commitment to upholding the law, disassociating himself from any illicit activities related to drug trafficking.

“Active kami sa campaign against illegal drugs. Lagi kaming may mga positive operations, alam ng mga media yan. Hindi ako magiging protector ng drugs at ang nasa likod ng mga mapanirang mga post sa social media ay posibleng isa sa mga nasagasaan namin,” the police chief told Palawan News also on Sunday.

He stated that their efforts to combat illegal drug activities in Coron will persist, and they will also investigate those responsible for attempting to tarnish his reputation.

After examining the Facebook profile of Rodriguez, the Coron police chief said it’s “fake,” suggesting it was created solely to undermine his reputation and their accomplishments against illegal drugs

He emphasized too that their station takes all reports of illegal drugs seriously, ensuring that every informant is given due attention and their information is treated with utmost importance.

“Magiging tuloy tuloy ang aming gagawing campaign against illegal drugs, at kasabay niyan, aalamin din namin kung sino ang nasa likod ng mga mapanirang posts at comments na mga kumakalat. Kung mapapansin ninyo, fake ang nasabing FB account,” he said.

“Kung may mga lumalapit sa PNP para magbigay ng impormasyon about sa kalakaran ng droga sa bayan ng Coron, agad naming bibigyan ng pansin yan, bibiripikahin, tatrabahuhin namin,” he added.

Meanwhile, P/Capt. Michael Mondigo from the PPO Drug Enforcement Unit supported Herrera, pointing out that the achievements of the Coron MPS in combatting illegal drugs are significant and should not be taken lightly.

“Hindi biro ang accomplishments ng Coron MPS pagdating sa drugs, dalawa lang yan, kung hindi nila makuha ang PNP, sisiraan nila yan. Marami na din talaga kasi ngayong drugs in Coron, kaya kahit kami, tumutulong na alamin kung sino ang mga source,” Mondigo said.

In her allegations, Rodriguez said even the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the PPO can’t do anything to stop Herrera.

“IMBISTIGAHAN ANG POLICE PALAWAN CHIEF OF POLICE NG CORON PALAWAN NA DRUG PROTECTOR AT MARAMING ALAGANG TALAMAK NA PUSHERS AT TULOY TULOY DRUG TRADE NILA DITO SA CORON PALAWAN. NGANGA PDEA AT MIMAROPA POLICE CHIEF AT PD NG PALAWAN SA MGA GAWAIN NG CURRENT CHIEF OF POLICE NG CORON NA SI POLICE CAPT. MARVIN HERRERA YAN SHABU PROTECTOR AT EXTORTIONIST NAPAKARAMING ALAGANG MGA TALAMAK NA PUSHERS DITO SA CORON. MARAMING BESES NA KAMI PUMUNTA SA INYONG STATION PARA IPAKITA ANG AMING IBEDENSYA NGUNIT HINDI NINYO KAMI PINAPANSIN. MISMONG COMMUNITIES NA NAGSASABI NG MGA ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES NILA PERO WALA KAYO GINAGAWANG AKSYON (sic),” Rodriguez’s comment stated.

She also shared this post on the pages of various news outlets and on the official page of the Coron MPS.