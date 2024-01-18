The World Bank has approved a grant for the construction of a sewage treatment plant in Coron, announced Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Tuesday, January 16.

Herbosa underlined the project’s importance to the town’s tourism industry, citing recent viral content on social media regarding an entire Caucasian family who suffered from diarrhea during their stay in one of the town’s hotels.

“Most recently, may nag-viral na post ng isang Caucasian family na buong pamilya sila nagta-tae sila. And because of that, may findings din ang (Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa E. coli, coliform level doon sa Coron,” he said.

He emphasized that the World Bank grant will establish an STP in Coron.

The crucial aspect, according to Herbosa, is to connect smaller resorts to the sewage treatment system.

“Kapagka ikaw ay malaking resort, 15 rooms up, required na may in-house sewage treatment plant bago ka i-allow.”.

The Secretary, however, did not disclose the grant’s specific amount or the date of approval.

Government agencies, including the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the DENR, recently convened to address environmental issues and water quality concerns in renowned tourist spots known as the “five gems”

This includes El Nido and Coron in Palawan, Panglao in Bohol, Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, and Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte.

According to Herbosa, findings revealed inadequacies in sanitation measures at some resorts and hotels, particularly in Coron.

He emphasized that even “world-class” establishments in the five gems must adhere to sewage and water treatment requirements to ensure proper hygiene and sanitation.

The DILG Secretary, as mentioned by Herbosa, will be closely monitoring compliance, giving mayors in these areas a six-month window to implement necessary measures.

DOT Secretary Christina Frasco suggested discussing plans to establish tourist centers or call centers to facilitate communication with foreigners facing issues related to crime or health.