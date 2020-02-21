Coron senior high teacher goes viral with ‘Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough’

The teacher did not realize that her act of kindness to a close relative who just wanted to make his girlfriend happy would go viral in no time with 33,000 shares, 8.7k comments, 8k likes and hearts, and 1.8 million views to date. Her Youtube channel is also attracting subscribers due to her recent fame.

Coron senior high school teacher Bernadette Trinidad was sick with a bad cough and colds on Tuesday when she recorded a cover of Patti Smith’s “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” and posted it on Facebook for her cousin to dedicate to his girlfriend.

The teacher did not realize that her act of kindness to a close relative who just wanted to make his girlfriend happy would go viral in no time with 33,000 shares, 8.7k comments, 8k likes and hearts, and 1.8 million views to date. Her Youtube channel is also attracting subscribers due to her recent fame.

Until today, Bernadette or Badeth to her friends could still not believe how she would go viral and be known throughout the country as a talented singing teacher.

“May sakit talaga ako noon, may ubo’t sipon ako. Itong pinsan ko na mahilig mangulit sa akin, nagsabi na baka puwede mag-request ng kanta na ‘Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough’, para sa girlfriend niya. Favorite ata ng girlfriend niya. So one week na ang lumipas, hindi ko pa kinakanta kasi talagang may sakit ako. Nag-chat uli siya kaya noong bakanteng oras ko after ko mag-klase, sabi ko sige try ko,” she said.

“Hindi talaga kasi natin alam kung ano ang suwerte na darating sa atin, kung ano ‘yong opportunity, katulad ng pag-upload ko ng video. Hindi ko rin alam kung anong opportunity meron ‘yon para sa akin,” Bernadette added.

Originally from Quezon municipality, Bernadette said she also sang that day to help herself feel better. And posting the video on her FB account is nothing new to her as she is fond of recording herself singing the songs that she likes.

Bernadette has videos singing “Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling ka”, Sarah Geronimo’s version of the song “Maybe This Time”, and many others.

Bernadette started teaching at the Coron School of Fisheries (CSF) in 2018 after passing the Licensure Examination for Teacher (LET). She handles senior high school students and teaches biological science.

Until today, she said she is remains overwhelmed by the fact that she went viral. Something that only happens once in a lifetime and not to everyone else.

But Bernadette is not about to make a career out of her singing fame as her priority is her work as a teacher.

“Nag-i-expect sila [na may other videos pa na mapapanood]. ‘Yong messages sa akin ay maraming requested songs na gusto nila na kantahin ko tapos i-upload nila. Siguro kapag may time lang siyempre priority ko pa rin ang trabaho. Kapag may time lang siguro, kapag weekends,” she said.

Bernadette narrated that from Quezon, she moved to Puerto Princesa City in 2013 and stayed with her siblings. Occasionally, she would sing with her friends who belong to some band groups in different establishments to earn extra.

“Dahil marami akong kaibigan na nagbabanda rin, nag-start muna ako sa mga acoustic tapos nag-Freeplay band ako, mga two years, then nag-balik ako sa acoustic. Nag-acoustic ako kasama ang Palawan Sounds. Nag-take kasi ako ng board exam noong 2018 na kaya pag-apply ko, nakapasok, at dumiretso na ako dito sa Coron,” she said.

For five years, Bernadette said she tried pursuing a career in singing until she realized she is getting old and wanted a solid future for herself.

She admits that she still misses performing in front of a crowd because of her undying love for singing. To give in to her longing, Bernadette sings during her free time — Friday or Saturday — with an acoustic band based in Coron.

“Pakiramdam ko kasi tumatanda na ako, wala pa ako na-invest. Kahit papaano, gusto ko rin ng trabaho na pang matagalan, sabi ko mag-apply na ako. Awa ng Diyos, nakapasok naman,” she said.

Bernadette also sings in front of her class whenever students request her to sing for them, and sometimes, to get their attention.

“Kapag may free time talaga kami, kapag may time na nagbibiruan kami, kakantahan ko sila. O, kaya kapag sobrang ingay nila tapos wala ng klase, ‘yong paraan ko minsan kantahan ko sila para manahimik sila at ma-minimize nila ‘yong boses nila at hindi maingay,” she said.

Singing for her is a way to release her stress and to relax. It also reminds her of the bond she has with her family who is into music. She shared that she and the rest of her seven siblings all know how to sing and their parents taught all they know about music. Their relationship as a family is strengthened whenever they sit around singing with her father playing his guitar.

As she is now pursuing her teaching profession, she shared that both singing and teaching is bringing joy to her heart.

“Gusto ko talaga mag-turo, love ko rin siya. Iba ‘yong love ko sa singing pero pareho ko silang gusto. Gusto ko magturo sa mga bata, minsan nakakatuwa nga kasi may mga free time, kinakantahan ko sila. Kapag may free time lang tapos ini-inspire ko sila kasi dito sa Coron, maraming bata na talented. Pagdating naman sa singing, gusto ko rin yong nakaka-interact ako sa mga tao,” she said.

Bernadette said all have dreams they want to pursue, and there is nothing wrong with achieving them. But if reaching them has been long enough, then maybe it is time to focus on another dream or profession.

“Keep going lang, katulad ko na may trabaho na at may talent. Gawin lang natin ang kaya pagdating sa trabaho at sa gusto nating gawin. Upload lang nang upload. Hindi rin kasi natin alam kung ano yong swerte na darating sa atin,” she said.

“Grab natin yon kung talagang para doon ka, pero syempre iba pa rin yong meron ka talagang trabaho,” she said.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.