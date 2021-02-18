Coron, Rizal roll out initial COVID-19 vaccination plans

Two more Palawan towns have also completed their initial plans for COVID-19 vaccination (CoVac), following Sofronio Española and Bataraza which unveiled their plans earlier this month.

Coron and Rizal both pledged to prioritize medical frontliners in their vaccination programs, as urged by the national government.

Coron mayor Mario Reyes, Jr. confirmed in an interview Wednesday that P5-million was allotted for the town’s procurement of the vaccines, but officials have yet to decide what brand they will purchase.

“To start with, meron kaming P5-million naka-standby for vaccines. Pero pinag-iisipan pa namin kung anong company ang pagkukunan namin, kung PFizer, Moderna, o AstraZeneca ba,” Reyes stated.

He said those are the only preparations so far for the town.

Meanwhile, Rizal Municipal Health Office (MHO) chief Dr. Kathreen Stephanie Luz Micu said in an interview the same day that they have already identified the total priority recipients of their vaccination program.

“‘Yong first priority ay mga frontline workers. As of now sa staff ng MHO nasa 84, community volunteer health workers 334, MDRRMO 26, BHERT 132, Barangay Tanod 203 – a total of 779 ang mga nasa unang priority,” she said.

Last week, Sofronio Española confirmed that their own CoVac plan has been submitted to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), while Bataraza mayor Abraham Ibba stated Tuesday that the town has allocated P30-million for vaccine procurement.