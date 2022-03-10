Coron residents demonstrated Wednesday to decry various quarrying and reclamation activities that were reportedly carried out in the town without prior consultation and approval.

The group, called Sagip Coron, said they are hoping that the local government unit (LGU) will heed their request to hold a public dialogue on environmental issues. One of the organizers, Bob Magallanes, believes that a forum will assist locals understand why the reclamation and quarrying projects are still going on in the area despite known negative environmental effects.

“These projects have not gone through a public consultation prior to development. We believe that this dialogue will help the people know the truth behind these projects and understand the issues well. We requested the dialogue to be set at the Coron Coliseum on March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.,” Magallanes said in an interview through Facebook Messenger.

However, according to him, the LGU refused their request and instead responded with a letter stating that their matter would be examined and reviewed by the Sangguniang Bayan’s Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Protection.

“Pending the conduct of a dialogue, we decided to pursue a unity walk, to start the information-education efforts. Prior to the event, we have distributed 5,000 copies of educational leaflets to inform the people about the adverse effects of reclamation and quarrying as these are environmentally critical projects,” he said.

Demonstrators comprised by a religious group, indigenous peoples, farmers, fishermen, youth, and other concerned residents, walked through the town and sang environment-themed songs such as “Masdan Mo ang Kapaligiran” and “Gising na Kaibigan” by Asin.

A special mass was also held at the town’s reclamation area. The site is composed of barangays Poblacion 2, 3, and 5, which has an average depth of 5-7 meters from the seafloor, according to the town’s tourism master plan.

Residents were also given a chance to air their sentiments and opposition to the projects.

“The current situation is quite alarming because mangrove forests, sea grasses and coral reefs were buried, mountains were destroyed to fill the sea and more to be damaged when the projects proceed. The people in the direct impact areas are worried, too, about their future as these projects cloud their minds with uncertainty,” Magallanes stated.

This is not the first time Coron residents protested quarrying and reclamation activities in the town. Back in 2021, residents sent a letter to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) requesting them to stop the projects, saying these were done without proper permits and public consultation.

However, one of the quarry operators of the project denied these allegations, stating that all their activities were within legal bounds.