Coron reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 local transmission

The spread of coronavirus has continued to hound Coron, as the town reported Wednesday a suspected local transmission situation involving two new confirmed cases.

Local health authorities in Coron said these new cases have no apparent link to the first “salvo of cases”.

“Wala talagang connect doon sa first salvo ng ating case. In fact, na-lift na namin noong Tuesday ang [lockdown sa] Barangay Tagumpay,” said municipal health officer Dr. Alan Guintapan.

The two new cases, involving both females aged 25 and 68, are residents of Barangay 1. The patients, however, were not close contacts of the previously reported local transmission indexed on the deceased 82-year-old female from Barangay Tagumpay.

The 25-year-old female patient, who is admitted in Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital (CSGH), is set to be discharged on Wednesday to be moved to the town’s isolation facility.

Contact tracing has been initiated, as the health officials determine the origin of the virus.

“Tinitingnan ko pa kung saan talaga nanggagaling ito so [nag-start] pa kami ng contact tracing. Lahat ng contact sa pamilya niya isa-swab namin ngayon kung may positibo sila o wala kasi maraming posibleng sources pero sa ngayon wala ako ma-pinpoint,” Guintapan added.

A “segmented lockdown” was also set into motion extending up to 14 days in Barangay 1, with at least 20 households and 61 individuals, based on initial contact tracing effort.

“Nag-segmental lockdown na kami kaninang umaga for 15 days din kasi ‘yong bahay sa may dagat dulo siya so section ng dulo na ‘yon sinara na namin. ‘Yong isa naman ay isolated na bahay kaya walang problema. Nasa 20 households so 61 individuals ang naka-isolate,” Guintapan added.