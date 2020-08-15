Coron reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Town mayor Mario Reyes, in a text message to Palawan News on Friday evening, said however that it was not a local transmission case, stating that the patient may have acquired the virus during the trip home from Puerto Princesa.

Coron reported Friday a suspected locally acquired COVID-19 case, involving a 39-year-old female who recently traveled in Puerto Princesa City to attend a face-to-face workshop.

Town mayor Mario Reyes, in a text message to Palawan News on Friday evening, said however that it was not a local transmission case, stating that the patient may have acquired the virus during the trip home from Puerto Princesa.

“Galing siya sa Coron, pumuntang Puerto [Princesa] via 2go for a training. Stayed sa Puerto for seven days at bumalik sa Coron. Rapid test negative, but swab test positive. Chances are, nakuha niya ang virus sa 2Go going to Puerto kasi nahalo siya sa mga LSI from Manila sa tourist section ng 2Go,” Reyes said.

The Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of the Department of Health (DOH), on its health bulletin issued on Friday evening, confirmed that the local case has a travel history in Puerto Princesa.

The Coron municipal information office (MIO), in a separate statement on Friday evening, said that the patient arrived on August 10 aboard a 2Go shipping vessel.

“Ang pangalawa ay isang 39 years old na babaeng APOR na dumating noong August 10, galing naman sa Puerto Princesa City sakay ang 2GO. Siya ay wala ring sintomas,” the statement said.

The female patient went to the city where she stayed for seven days for a work-related training, according to one of the participants who informed Palawan News about the contact tracing being undertaken.

Meanwhile, an allowed person outside residence (APOR) in Coron also tested for the SARS-CoV-2019, the causation agent of the new coronavirus disease.

“Isang 23 years old na lalaking APOR na dumating noong August 8, galing Manila na sumakay sa 2GO,” the statement said.

The recent development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in this town to 12, with seven active cases, and five recoveries, as of 6 p.m., Friday.

(With a report from Ruth Rodriguez)

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.