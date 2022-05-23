Coron has removed the Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) requirement to promote easy transit for incoming tourists as the town aims to revive its tourism industry.

Executive Order No. 131, Series of 2022, which established new travel guidelines for returning citizens, authorized individuals outside residence, returning overseas Filipino workers, tourists, and other inbound passengers, removed the S-PaSS travel requirement on Monday, May 23.

“Considering the growing number of vaccinated individuals in the municipality of Coron, with no active COVID-19 cases admitted in the hospital, as well as the municipal isolation facilities, and the need restore our economy, it has become imperative to revisit the existing travel guidelines for intrazonal and interzonal travel to the municipality of Coron,” the EO issued by the office of the mayor stated.

In accordance with the new EO, fully vaccinated tourists need only present vaccination cards, valid IDs, and booking confirmations to a Department of Tourism (DOT)-accredited accommodations.

Tourists who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must show negative RT-PCR tests from a Department of Health (DOH)-accredited laboratory taken 72 hours prior to travel, together with valid identification and booking confirmations.

For vaccinated APOR and returning citizens, only vaccination cards and valid IDs are required, however unvaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers must produce negative RT-PCR tests performed 72 hours before boarding and valid IDs.

Children between the ages of five and eleven who will travel to Coron are no longer required to show COVID-19 testing, although negative RT-PCR must be presented if parents or guardians are partially vaccinated.

Incoming travelers from Palawan, excluding Busuanga, Culion, and Linapacan, are required to show vaccination cards, valid IDs with photos, and hotel reservations. If partially immunized, they are required to bring with them negative antigen test results.