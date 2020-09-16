Coron remains to be the town with highest COVID-19 active cases

Total active cases in the municipalities are now at 65. Puerto Princesa City has a total of 32 active cases.

The province recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday (September 15), the highest count in the province so far in a single day on record.

Coron remains to be the town with the highest number of recorded and active cases. There are currently 35 active cases in the town, bringing its total recorded cases to 68.

All new cases were announced by the Provincial Disaster Reduction Risk Management and Office (PDRRMO) and the City Information Office (CIO), as some local government units have stopped formally announcing their new cases.

The towns of Narra, San Vicente, and Busuanga all recorded one new case each. The island town of Magsaysay recorded four new cases the same day.

Coron announced nine new cases the same day, all of whom are instances of local and community transmission. According to the local government’s official statement, five are residents of Poblacion 1 and are close contacts of the barangay’s first positive case. One 42-year-old male patient is a resident of Poblacion 2. Another patient, a 49-year-old female, is a resident of Poblacion 5. The last two patients, a 49-year-old female, and a 31-year-old male are from Barangay Tagumpay.