Six persons were taken into custody on April 3 in Coron by joint police units on suspicion that they were involved in the distribution of illicit substances.

They were identified as Paul Jayson Gujilde, 31; Marialyn Cuaton, 43; Atoyco Martinez, 30; Mico Escaran, 19; Ken Egan Alolod, 18; and Dave Batiancila, 19.

Confiscated from their possession were eight pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu; a white small bottle containing liquid substance, a piece of heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance, or alleged shabu, with an estimated weigh of 0.2 grams, and P4,500 street value; three pieces of crumpled aluminium foil; an aluminium foil; a bamboo stuck; a used candle; money; improvised toother; a black Nokia phone and blue Nokia phone; and a pouch.

The arrested suspects are now under the custody o fthe Coron MPS for proper disposition.

