A fire broke out in Purok 1, Kalye Gasgasan, Barangay Tagumpay, Coron, around 1 p.m. yesterday, destroying an estimated 34 homes and three boarding houses.

An initial report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Coron as of 7 p.m. on November 28 said there were no fatalities due to the fire, but about seven residents sustained minor injuries.

The fire was declared under control around 2:50 p.m. on the same day after the response of four fire trucks, one from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Busuanga and another from the Peña Francia Fire Brigade.

The Coron MDRRMO also reported that residents helped to extinguish the fire that engulfed the houses.

The affected residents are currently staying with relatives, friends, at the barangay hall, and the regional evacuation center.

Meanwhile, according to information received by Palawan News, the fire was only declared out past 5 p.m. in the afternoon. It’s suspected that the fire may have started in one of the boarding houses, but the fire bureau authorities are still conducting investigation.

Several residents from the towns of Coron and Busuanga are seeking help for the fire victims in Brgy. Tagumpay.

An individual, known as No Yski, posted on Facebook requesting assistance in the form of clothes, blankets, toiletries, non-perishable food, and other useful items.

“Kami ay naghahanap ng mga donasyon ng mga damit, kumot, toiletry, hindi nabubulok na mga pagkain, at iba pang mahahalagang bagay. Karagdagan pa, ang anumang mga kontribusyon sa pera ay lubos na pinahahalagahan, dahil gagamitin ang mga ito sa pagbili ng mga bagay na hindi naibigay at upang makatulong na mabayaran ang mga gastos sa tirahan at iba pang mga pangangailangan para sa mga naapektuhan ng sunog,” ayon kay No Yski.

Donations can be dropped off at the barangay hall of Tagumpay or coordinated at 09669652247.