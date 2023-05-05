The Local Revenue Division of the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) urged the delinquent real property taxpayers in various barangays in Coron and Busuanga to settle their obligations and fines before the auction sale on May 30 in Coron and May 31 in Busuanga.

This is after the PTO has issued warrants of levy to those who failed to pay their taxes on time despite receiving a Final Notice of Delinquency from the Provincial Treasurer’s Office from March 6 to 10 which is the first step to be taken before subjecting the delinquent properties to a public auction sale.

Provincial Committee on Public Auction Chairman, Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon, urged the delinquent taxpayers to pay their taxes on time and not wait for a warrant of levy to avoid their properties being subjected to a public auction sale.

The PTO stressed the importance of real property taxes as it contributes a significant portion of the government’s revenue to support public services provided by local governments.

Under the law, the provincial government is primarily responsible for the proper, correct, and effective management of real property tax.

As a response, Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates signed Executive Order No. 16 series of 2022 or the “Executive Order Reconstituting the Provincial Committee on Public Auction” in July of last year.

