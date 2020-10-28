Coron-based resort makes it to ‘Top 100 Sustainable Destinations’ list

According to the group’s media release, the resort employs a sustainable program called EcoConserve, where they grow their own herbs and vegetables for kitchen ingredients.

Club Paradise Palawan, a luxury resort in Coron, has been listed in this year’s Top 100 Sustainable Destinations list of a group called Green Destinations, a non-profit foundation that commends tourism establishments and destinations for utilizing sustainable practices.

The resort’s beach is also part of a United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Biosphere Reserve, where endangered sea turtles are known to nest.

A press release by the company dated October 15 stated that the resort was chosen as one of the Top 100 Sustainable Destinations of 2020 by Green Destinations, a non-profit foundation based in the Netherlands.

The resort follows a program called EcoConserve. The initiative includes growing their own herbs and vegetables for ingredients, which will eventually be served at its in-house dining outlet, Firefish Restaurant.

“The company has sought to reduce plastic consumption and add an alternative supply of clean water to surrounding communities. It also promotes sustainable food sourcing, tapping Taranuman Farm for restaurant supplies,” the statement read.

Green Destinations annually chooses tourism establishments and sites that practice eco-friendly and sustainable practices all over the world. The initiative has been recognizing and assisting destinations since 2015.

The presser further stated that the resort brands itself the “first green private estate in the world” following its inclusion in the Green Destinations list. The resort is owned and operated by Discovery Hospitality Corp., which manages other luxury resorts in Boracay and Metro Manila.