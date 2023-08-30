Corgi owner Wency Villanueva expressed his pride as his dog, Dalbong, became the first-ever Philippine canine to clinch the world winner title at the World Dog Show 2023 held in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to Villanueva’s post on August 25, out of 131 corgis, 1,592 herding dogs, and 55 herding dog breed winners, Dalbong stood out, making it to the Top 6 in the group competition under the judging of Judit Korózs-Papp.

“I am delighted to announce that Dalbong has obtained his World Winner title along with becoming the [Swiss Champion]. I am immensely proud of you, my son, Dalbong!” Villanueva stated in the caption of his post.

Villanueva also extended his gratitude to José Homem de Mello, a basset hound breeder since 1983, for bestowing him with the Best of Breed award.

He also thanked his partner, Aldrin Maclang, Team Philippines, Philippine Canine Club, Inc., Ronnie F. Natividad, Lorelei S Uy, and Dinky S. Santos for their support.

“To all my friends from [the] Philippines and to all people who [are] always there to cheer and support us! Thank you! This win is not just for us, but for all my fellow exhibitors who dream of becoming world champions one day. Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success,” he said.