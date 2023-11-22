Coral Bay Nickel Corporation took home again the highest and most prestigious award in the mining industry, bagging the Presidential Mineral Industry Environmental Award (PMIEA) for a record 9th straight year during the Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (ANMSEC) held in Baguio City on November 17.

CBNC also won the Safest Mines Award under the Safest Mineral Processing Extraction Category and Best Mining Forest Award under the Mineral Processing Plant.

In addition, two of the company’s employees–Myla Bacani and Merry Chris Tejada–were also adjudged as Best Plant Worker and Best Plant Safety Inspector respectively.

PMIEA is the highest award given to mining related companies led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA). The award is given to mining companies that have exhibited exemplary performance in terms of safety and health, environmental protection and enhancement and Social Development & Management Program.

Plant Manager Hideaki Sato said since CBNC started operation in 2005, it has been an active partner of the government in development, particularly through fiscal obligations, job creation and social intervention program, adding that the awards serve as proof to the unwavering commitment to development through responsible mineral processing of every man and woman of CBNC who work tirelessly on a daily basis.

“CBNC aspires to continue playing its small part in nation building by strengthening its plant operation with high considerations on safety, environmental impact mitigation and community development,” said Sato.

“The recognitions will serve as a reminder that we must strive to continue what we do for the economy, the people and the planet,” he added.

Meanwhile, CBNC also expressed gratitude to the people of Bataraza and Palawan for allowing CBNC to make the province its home.

“Our business operation would not have been possible without the social acceptance, and more importantly, the consistent collaboration that we have been nurturing over the years,” the CBNC Plant Manager said.

This year’s ANMSEC also featured 12 other PMIEA recipients from the DENR with 13 Platinum Awardees and eight titanium awardees in Surface mining, Quarry and Mineral Processing categories.

Moreover, there were 16 safest mining and 13 mining forest awardees that shows the efforts that every mining and mineral processing companies continue to strive to contribute to the development of the Philippines thru responsible mining.