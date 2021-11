Authorities are still looking into other possible angles in the incident early Tuesday morning when a security guard on duty at a business along Rizal Avenue was stabbed to death by unknown suspects.

City Police Station 1 (CPS 1) officer-in-charge P/Cpt. Alta Xerxes Cabillage said the victim, Jessie Mampay, 43, a resident of Barangay San Pedro in Puerto Princesa City, died from a knife wound on his right chest.

“Sa [initial investigation] ng [ating] mga police at base na rin sa witness ay may dalawang lasing. Kinausap siya nito (ng mga lasing). Hindi na natin malaman ang pinag-usapan nila at bigla na lang sinaksak ang biktima,” Cabillage said.

Photo shows the blood-soaked floor of the commercial establishment along Rizal Avenue, where the victim worked as a security guard. (Photo from Ang Aming Superhero Facebook Page)

“Isa ang fatal stab wound ni Mampay sa may kanang bahagi ng chest niya,” he added.

Cabillage said CPS 1 investigators are also working to identify the two suspects, adding that the only angle they have so far is that the two suspects were drunk.

“Ongoing ang investigation natin para ma-identify din itong mga suspects kasi may CCTV pero hindi malinaw at gabi nakuha. Maliban sa lasing ang mga suspect ay wala kasing nasabi ang pamilya na nakaaway nito,” he said.

“Inumpisahan na rin natin ang pagtatanong at may ganoong description na nakipag-inuman doon malapit sa area [ng pinangyarihan ng insidente],” Cabillage added. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)