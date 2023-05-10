The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), through the Special Investigation Task Group VU DANG, today released a composite image of the suspect in the killing of Vietnamese businessman Kim Vu Dang.

PPCPO spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Mark Allen Palacio said the computerized facial composite image was generated by SITG VU DANG based on descriptions given by five witnesses during the Monday evening shooting incident.

In a statement released today, Palacio said witnesses described the suspect as a 27-30-year-old male, 5’2″-5’4″ tall, medium-built, and with a light complexion.

The gunman wore a black sweatshirt, slim-fit cream shorts, a black bullcap, and a facemask on the night of the shooting.

Authorities are also calling on the public to immediately report to law enforcers any information that may lead to the identification and whereabouts of the suspect for his immediate arrest.





