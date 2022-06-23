Authorities arrested most wanted persons in separate operations in the towns of El Nido and Balabac on Wednesday, June 22.

Operatives of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a child in conflict with the law (CICL) resident of Sitio Bubulungan, Barangay Corong-Corong, El Nido, by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Q. Artazo of Taytay Family Court Branch 14 for robbery with force, docketed under CICL case no. 352-2021-D with a recommended bail of P18,000 for his temporary liberty.

In Balabac, police arrested the town’s top 1 most wanted in Brgy. Poblacion.

The suspect was identified as John Favila Idulog, male, 22 years old, and a resident of So. Lagdong, Brgy. Salang.

Idulog was arrested by Balabac MPS personnel together with operatives of other police units, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza, of Brooke’s Point Regional Trial Court Branch 165 dated June 13, 2022, for violation of Section 5 paragraph B, Article III of Republic Act 7610 or the special protection against child abuse, exploitation, and discrimination law, docketed under Criminal Case no. 22-01243-BAL, with a recommended bail of P200,000.

The suspects are now under the custody of arresting MPS for proper disposition.