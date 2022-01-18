Authorities arrested two wanted persons in separate operations in the towns of Cuyo and Aborlan last Monday, January 17.

Joint operatives of the Cuyo Municipal Police Station (MPS) and 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), arrested Raymond Rosales Caladro, 29 years old and a resident of Sitio Tabunan, Barangay Suba.

Caladro was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Angelo R. Arizala, of the Palawan Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 51 dated May 11, 2011, for Violation of Section 88 of Republic Act No. 8550 or the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998, docketed under criminal case no. 26002, with a recommended bail of P20,000.

In Aborlan town, operatives of Aborlan MPS together with personnel other operating units of the Philippine National Police, arrested Dominador Pareñas Valdez, 57 years old and a resident of Sitio Manggahan, Brgy. Apurawan.

- Advertisement -

Valdez was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Norferio B. Nono of Aborlan Municipal Trial Court dated January 11, 2022, for attempted homicide docketed under criminal case no. 3593 with a recommended bail in the amount of P36,000, and another warrant issued by Judge Bayani Usman of RTC Branch 50 dated December 10, 2021, also for attempted homicide under criminal case no. 41798 with a recommended bail of P24,000.

The arrested persons are now under the custody of the respective MPS for proper disposition.