A 21-year-old woman was arrested in the town of Roxas, northern Palawan, around noon on July 25, due to a case of qualified trafficking that occurred last year.

The suspect, identified as Daniela Aquino Vicedo, from Dasmarinas, Cavite, tops the list of most wanted in the province of Palawan. She was arrested in Barangay 4 of the said municipality.

A police source said that she is one of six individuals accused of recruiting underage girls from Cavite.

Upon arriving at Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) last year, she was intercepted by authorities. The investigation revealed that some of her recruits, including minors, were en route to the town of Roxas to work as waitresses at a bar.

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group promptly informed the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) about this. Further investigations showed that Vicedo was one of the recruiters of the minors.

Vicedo remained in Roxas, while her five companions have long left the area.

“Last year pa nangyari yan, May naharang itong mga airport police dito sa Puerto, at sabi nila dadalhin sila sa Roxas para magtrabaho sa bar,” according to a police source from Palawan News.

Vicedo was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Rmmanuel Artazo of Branch 14, Regional Trial Court in Taytay, northern Palawan.

The warrant, dated July 22 of this year, does not allow for bail for her temporary freedom.