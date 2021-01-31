Cops nab suspected drug pusher in Coron

Operatives of the Coron Muncipal Police Station (MPS) and the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (MDEU) arrested a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Tambakan, Barangay Poblacion 1 last Friday, January 29.

The suspect was identified as Ryan Carlo Sanchez Vincua, 20, and resident of the said place.

Recovered from the suspect were the illegal drugs used in the buy bust, P1,000 marked money, 27 other sachets of suspected drugs, and a .38 caliber revolver with three ammunitions.

The suspected drugs weighed 1.2 grams with an estimated market value of P27,000.

Coron MPS chief P/Capt. Ervin Plando told Palawan News that the suspect tried to evade arrest upon sensing that his transaction was an entrapment. “Pagsenyas ng asset namin, nakaramdam yung suspek so bigla niyang pinatakbo ang motor niya pero nag-slide siya. Sinubukan pa rin niya tumakas at tumalok sa dagat pero sumuko rin siya dahil hindi tinigilan ng pulis natin,” Plando said.

Plando further said it is not the first time that Vincua was arrested as he has been involved in other crimes before. “Suki na ito dito sa istasyon. Hindi lang nakukulong dati dahil minor pero kilala nay an dito,” he said.

Police are now preparing charges for violation of Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act.