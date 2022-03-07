Police authorities arrested a Spanish national for violation of the cyber libel law in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City, at around 4:50 in the afternoon, Monday.

The suspect was identified as Oscar Jalon Valdesogo, 66 years old.

Reports provided by the police said Valdesogo came from Purok Maunlad, Brgy. Port Barton in San Vicente town and went to the city, where he was subsequently arrested by operatives of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) and other operating units.

The arrest was by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Angelo Arizala of Branch 52 of the Regional Trial Court of Palawan, dated December 10, 2021, for three counts of violation of Republic Act 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, with a recommended bail of P10,000 each for his temporary liberty.

The suspect is now under the custody of the PPCPO for proper disposition.