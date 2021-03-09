Cops nab man wanted for illegal fishing in Linapacan

Suspect was identified as Yure Lucio Padon, 29, fisherman and a resident of Barangay Colaylayan, Linapacan, Palawan.

The Linapacan Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a wanted person in Barangay New Colaylayan, Linapacan last Sunday, March 7.

The suspect was identified as Yure Lucio Padon, 29, fisherman and a resident of said barangay. He was arrested by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest issued by Judge Arnel Cezar of Regional Trial Court Branch 163 in Coron, Palawan last February 26, 2019 for violation of section 88 of Republic Act (RA) 8550 as amended by section 92 of RA 10654 or illegal fishing with the use of Ammonium Nitrate and a corresponding bail of P60,000.

Linapacan MPS chief P/Lt. Alan Delos Santos in an interview with Palawan News said, Padon was first arreted in 2018 along with 12 others including his cousin and his brother also for illegal fishing in Sitio Kapitan.

“13 silang naaresto noong August 1, 2018. Inabangan na lang ng mga pulis ang bangka nila pagdaong sa sityo kapitan, tapos nakuha sa kanila isang toneladang isda na huli sa bungbung o putok, at saka mga gamit sa pangbungbung,” Delos Santos said.

“Hinahanap pa din namin ang kapatid at pinsan ng suspek, na kasama na naisyuhan ng warrant of arrest,” he added.

Padon is now under the custody of the Linapacan MPS for proper disposition.