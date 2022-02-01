Authorities arrested four wanted persons in separate operations in different Palawan towns on Monday, January 31.

Joint operatives of Cuyo Municipal Police Station (MPS) and 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) arrested one Marvin Tabangay Sarabillo, 21 years old, and a resident of Barangay Maringian.

Sarabillo who is Rank No. 5 most wanted in the municipal level, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Norferio Nono of Cuyo-Agutaya-Magsayay 1st Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) dated January 13, 2022, for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property docketed under Criminal Case No. 2022-346-C and with a recommended bail of P60,000 for his temporary liberty.

In Puerto Princesa City, personnel of Aborlan MPS together with other operating units arrested Efren Impel Carandang, Jr., a.k.a. Pong Carandang, 24 years old, and a resident of Brgy. Kamuning.

- Advertisement -

Carandang was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Norferio Nono, who also presides over Aborlan Municipal Trial Court (MTC), dated January 11, 2022, for violation of Presidential Decree No. 449 or the Anti-Cockfighting Law of 1974. The court recommended bail of P30,000 for the suspect’s temporary liberty.

Operatives of Bataraza MPS together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and other police units, arrested Roger Bulao Bulno, 38 years old.

Bulno is Bataraza’s No. 1 most wanted for the crime of murder. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza for the said crime under Criminal Case No. 21-01066-BAT with no bail recommended.

In Dumaran, operatives of Araceli and Dumaran police stations, CIDG, and other units arrested Araceli town’s Rank No. 1 most wanted in Brgy. Bohol.

The suspect, identified as Marlon Egania Agda, 43 years old and a resident of Brgy. Bohol, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Taytay Municipal Trial Court Branch 14 (Family Court) dated June 30, 2021, for violation of sec. 5(b) of Republic Act 7610 or acts of lasciviousness, with a corresponding bail of P200,000.

The arrested persons are now under the custody of authorities for proper disposition.