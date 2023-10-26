Over 2,200 police officers and other uniformed personnel from the marines and the coast guard were deployed Thursday morning in the city and province to secure the holding on October 30 the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Their deployment ceremonies happened in the headquarters of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) in Barangay San Pedro and Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) in Barangay Tiniguiban on October 26.

Provincial and city police directors Col. Carlito Narag Jr. and Col. Ronie Bacuel respectively led their deployment with Commission on Elections (Comelec) supervisors Atty. Percival Mendoza and Atty. Julius Cuevas.

In the city, 957 combined police officers from the PPCPO, troops from the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), and personnel from the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) were deployed for the BSKE.

Deployment at the PPCPO. (Photo by A. Ballarta)

Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin said Thursday that they will be deployed in polling centers, support services, transport security, and reactionary standby support services, and civil management team for 66 barangays in Puerto Princesa.

“Yong mga malalaking precincts, lalagyan sila ng apat na police officers natin at yong mga maliliit naman ay kaya na ng dalawa. Pero sa mga eskwelahan meron pa rin na nakatalaga kasi may mga kasama tayong marines at coast guard,” she said.

In Palawan, a total of 1,256 police officers, along with troops from the 3MBde, and personnel CGDPal, have been deployed across 433 barangays in 23 municipalities. An additional 77 city police officers from the 957 deployed by the PPCPO will join this force.

Narag expressed confidence in the deployed force for BSKE in the province, saying their mandate is clear: “to ensure the secure, honest, and safe conduct of the BSKE in Palawan.”

“Yong iba, nauna na sila sa mga islands, especially itong mga quick reaction teams natin and some other personnel,” he said, explaining that the number is enough to secure the BSKE in the province.

“Nanghiram din kasi tayo additional 77 from PPCPO under Col. Bacuel para masuportahan natin itong BSKE,” he added.

With this deployment, the PPCPO and the PPO are ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process in Palawan, instilling confidence in the electoral system, and safeguarding the well-being of all involved parties during the BSKE.